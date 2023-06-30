Josie Rice passed away on June 25, 2023 at the Aspirus Hospice House.

Josie was born January 17, 1941, in Boscobel, WI to Chris and Lenora King. She graduated from Boscobel High School and earned her undergraduate degree from University of Wisconsin Superior later in life. She raised her children in Marathon and had a long career at Wausau Insurance Companies. She moved to Superior in 1992 where she worked a second career with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, retiring in 2011.

She was active in her communities as a Sunday School teacher, Cub Scout leader, poll worker, member of Altrusa and she loved her Red Hat friends. She enjoyed reading, learning history and crocheting.

Josie is survived by her daughter Janet (Steve) Herring, Wausau, her son Chris (Peggy) Rice, Colorado; five grandchildren Nicole (Chris) Schlembach, Stephanie (Robert Bishop) Volm, Chris Herring, Audrey (John) Mogush and Jacob (Anna Hessler) Rice; and two great grandchildren Hunter and Conner Zalewski. She was proceeded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert King.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Aspirus Hospice House.