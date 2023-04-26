Joseph Lanctot

Joseph I Lanctot, age 98 died on April 24, 2023, after a long and healthy life and many great memories. He lived life to the fullest every day and gave generously to those he loved.

He was born in Hancock, MI and later relocated to Superior WI where he married Mary Zachau (Peggy) on May 29, 1948, and together they raised four children. He had an avid love of Hockey. As a young man, he coached many of the neighborhood children and was very instrumental in the development of the first artificial ice rink in Superior (SAHA rink) in downtown Superior. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame in 1980.

Joseph loved to cook and bake for his family. And if you knew him, you probably got some of his famous chocolate chip cookies. He loved nothing better than to hold rib fests for his family of which we enjoyed many.

Preceding him in death was his wife Mary (Peggy), and his son, Richard, as well as three brothers, Bud, Jay, and David and one sister, Rita.

He is survived by three daughters, Beth Sallee, Barbara Lanctot, and Mary Hanson. 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren who he adored and loved and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier church, 2316 E. 4th Street, on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 11:00 am with Fr. James Tobolski as officiant.

There will be a luncheon downstairs at the church following the burial at St. Francis Cemetery.

We would like to thank all the wonderful people at Villa Marina in Superior, Dr. Timothy Kleinschmidt, and the excellent care team from St. Luke’s Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis Xavier church.

Arrangements entrusted to Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th Street, Superior, WI.

