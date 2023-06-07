Joseph D. Jolicoeur, 78, of Superior, died Tuesday January 3, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.

Joseph was born in Duluth on November 12, 1944. He had worked as a line worker for Geno’s and at various restaurants in the area.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and best friends, Don and John Wigren.

Joseph is survived by his friends, Joanne (Scott) Emberson and Diane (Archie) Sales and their children, Amanda, Alisa, and Christopher Sales.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. memorial service on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., with Pastor J. Mark Wagenschutz of Twin Ports Baptist Church as officiant. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

