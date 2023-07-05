Joseph A. Krieg

He died the way he lived - with great dignity and in privacy with pride in all that was around him.

Joe Krieg, of Superior will be long remembered for the way he lived, the work he did, the fun he had and the person he was.

His achievements were many as were the hours he volunteered and decades he served our community as a police officer.

People mattered.

At the center of his life was his faith, his wife, Deb, of over 50 years, his three children, Tanya, Trish and Jake and their families. His friends know who they are.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Belknap Street, Superior, with celebrant the Most Reverend Father Andrew Ricci.

Leading his pallbearers will be his grandson at his side, his sons-in-law, three of his closest friends and honorary members of the Knights of Columbus and law enforcement.

Visitation with Joe’s family will be immediately after the service in the lower level of Cathedral in Kress Hall, where a luncheon will be served.

Respectfully, graveside services will be private.

Mr. William Downs III is handling all arrangements on behalf of Joe’s family.

To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.downs-lesage.com