John (Jack) Edburg

John Edburg, 81, passed away 3 February 2023 from injuries incurred in an automobile accident.

Jack graduated from Superior East High School (class of 1960) and received a degree in phycology from the University of North Dakota. Following service in the US Air Force (Vietnam era) Jack began an exploration of Mexico. Eventually, along with his wife Aurea, they settled in the beautiful town of San Miguel Allende which became their lifelong home.

For many years Jack and Aurea owned and operated a plastics manufacturing company. More recently, Jack began a hospitality business.

Jack retained a passion for classic cars and could often be seen about San Miguel driving “Old Yeller”, his 1956 Chevy Truck.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents Wallace and Elinor Edburg.

Jack is survived by his son Alan (Bianca) and their two children living in Zurich, Switzerland and his former wife Aurea and daughter Daniela (Ivan), living in San Miguel.

Jack will be missed by his many friends for his sense of humor and kindness to everyone.