John H. Madsen

John Harold Madsen, 92, lifelong area resident, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Essentia St. Mary’s in Superior, with his family by his side. He was born in Poplar, WI on June 17, 1931, the son of John and Harriet (Thayer) Madsen.

John attended Northwestern High School and soon after graduating, John joined the United States Marine Corp and served his county honorably in the Korean War.

He was united in marriage to Jean Westland on July 14, 1951. They spent 71 wonderful years together before her passing in October of 2022.

He is survived by his daughter Jane Routh; daughter-in-law Jennifer Madsen; grandchildren, Lisa (Ryan) Carlson, Mitchell (Jill) Routh, Matthew (Emily) Routh, Christina (Nick) Smith, Ryan Madsen, Nathan Madsen, Robin Madsen, Joshua Madsen, Jeff Madsen, Jim Madsen, and Stevierae Glanville; great-grandchildren Rylan, Lyvia, Sophia, Tatianna, Preston, Juliet, Emelia Maureen, Oliver, Stella, Emelia Rae, Trevor, Cameron, Kimberley, and Jaxon; sister Patsy; and several nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean, daughter June Maureen, sons James and John Madsen, son-in-law Mark Routh, his parents, stepmother Mae Madsen, and several sisters and brothers.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at New Perspective and Essentia St. Mary’s Hospice in Superior, for taking such wonderful care of John.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior, and will continue until the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM with Gary Banker officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post 435.

Burial will be at Ever-Rest Cemetery in Waino, WI.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.