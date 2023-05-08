John D. Hooker, 79, lifelong Superior Resident, passed away on Friday May 5, 2023, at REM Centennial Home in Superior, surrounded by his family. He was born October 18, 1943, in Superior, WI, the son of Frank “Ed” and Doris “Minga” (Olson) Hooker.

John served in the United States Army and honorably fought for his country in the Vietnam War for two years. Most of his working career was at Harvest States Grain Elevators in Superior, WI.

John very much enjoyed shooting the breeze over a beer with his friends and family. He could always be found in the garage fiddling and fixing things, most recently making tin men and giving them to everyone. His other favorite pastime was driving Jean to Walmart, as he fondly called it “driving Miss Daisey.” In his younger years he, as well as his big brother Gary, had Gold Wing motorcycles and they went on many rides and made it to Sturgis on numerous occasions. Then he bought his first 4-Wheeler, and a new love was born. He would ride over to friends’ homes and in their absence, he would leave little “gifts” to let them know he stopped by, knowing it would bring a smile to their face. On the corridor, pay close attention to the trees and you will find smiling reminders of John’s presence. For many years every weekend John would make a 75-mile ride round trip to his daughter’s house, they would spend hours in the garage or on the porch just enjoying the simple things of life and each other.

Family and friends will miss the kindhearted, quiet man who was king of the one liner “zingers” and the company of Hook.

John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jean (Ritter) Hooker, his daughter Deanne “Dee” Hooker (Stone), Son-in-law Dana Stone; Stepsons Daniel, Kelly and Joseph Zieglar; granddaughter Breanne (Jens Gregerson) Tapani; grandson Jadon (Jenna) Stone; great-grandchildren Karsyn Jones and Caleb John Stone; step grandchildren Derek (Sarah) Zieglar, Kyle (Tess) Zieglar, and Nick Zieglar; step great-grandchildren Rhett, Allie, and Chevra; special niece Jill Austin and one of Johns best friends Dennis Austin. As well as many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister Gail; his brother Gary Hooker; sister-in-law Judith Hooker and his sister Gloria Simonson.

Special thank you to the staff at New Perspectives who took the time to get to know John when it was not the easiest task. The ladies that learned to love him, you know who you are - Thank You! The crew at Essentia Health Superior 2nd floor who took him in, got him the help he needed and loved him like their own, you guys truly are amazing. The young woman who made my dad shirts, I will say it again you are an angel, I hope you know how much you have touched my heart. Lastly, REM and the staff there you went over and above to make my dad and my family feel like we were part of yours. Jeffery, my pops really liked you, it filled my heart, you are a blessing - Thank You! Jesse, you were my first point of contact, and you made the move peaceful and effortless for all of us - Thank you! I cannot thank each of you enough, you are all amazing and you touched his heart and mine.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12-3:00 PM on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th St in Superior, with a Service of Remembrance at 2:00 PM with Gary Banker officiating.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Superior where Military Honors will be accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435 Honor Guard.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.