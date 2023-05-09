John Alvin Fredrick, 73, longtime Superior resident, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at St. Luke’s hospital in Duluth, MN. He was born August 4, 1949, the son of Alvin and Virginia Fredrick.

John served his county honorably in the United States Army. He later went on to work at the Douglas County Court House as a maintenance worker for many years.

In his free time, John loved going fishing and watching football. He also loved cars. Especially his favorite, the Ford Mustang.

He is survived by his two sons Luke (Alysia Tessing) Fredrick and Kevin Fredrick, both of Superior; granddaughter Natalie Fredrick; grandson Dylan Fredrick; sister Joan Conley; brother-in-law Ted Koski; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

John is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Koski.

A Celebration of John’s Life will be held from 1:00-3:00 PM on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior, with a Service of Remembrance to begin at 2:00 PM with Gary Banker officiating.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.