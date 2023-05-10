John A. Olson, 73, of Superior, died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

John was born in Superior on May 22, 1949, the son of Muriel (Alenius) and Arthur H. Olson.

His work history started at U.S. Steel in Morgan Park, then as a clerk with the C&NW railroad, DM&IR railroad and retired from the CN railroad.

John had a passion for cars, both old and new. He enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers, listening to Blues music, traveling, and walking his dogs. He also collected coins and watches. Most importantly, he will be remembered as a very generous and caring person.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, James B. ‘Ole’ Olson; and nephew, Jerry Peterson

Survivors include his daughters, Mindy Fry of Zimmerman, MN, and Lauren Olson of Superior; grandchildren, Tyler, Devin, and Isabella McCormick; fiancé, Jeanine M. Rybak, Superior; sisters, Julie (Doug) Peterson of Solon Springs, and Jill (Paul) Olson of Superior; sister-in-law, Suzie Olson, Superior; special friends, Erik M. (Victoria) Rybak of Woodbury, MN; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his dogs, Charlie and Sadie.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Superior.

