Joan N. Plunkett, 89, of Superior, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at North Shore Estates in Duluth, surrounded by family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

Joan was born on April 30, 1934, the daughter of Emma (Guay) and Carl Malmquist.

In June 1953, Joan married the love of her life, Rolland Plunkett, and they celebrated 66 years of marriage before his passing in 2019.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. For over 46 years, she hosted countless birthday and holiday celebrations at her home with her family. Joan was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church, St. Francis Altar Society, and Catholic Daughters of America. Joan was very social, and enjoyed playing cards, dice, bunko, bridge and smear, and also enjoyed swimming and baking.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Rolland Plunkett; daughter, Janine McCusker, grandson, Brett Plunkett; brothers, Richard, Leonard, and Karl Malmquist; and sisters, Darlene McGovern Owens and Yvonne Gunderson Sheridan.

Joan is survived by her daughters, Sue (Ernie) Swartz, Debbie (Michael) Laurent; sons, Pat Plunkett and Jim (Julie) Plunkett; son-in-law, Brian (Vici) McCusker; grandchildren, Carrie (Matt) Lein, Amanda (Ryan) Hagen, Crystal (Travis Miller) Plunkett, Jennie (Bryan) Tribbey, Sara (Miles) Ursin, Andrew (Molly) Swartz, Amy (Beau) Thurman, Paul (Kristen) Swartz, Austin (Brianna) Laurent, and Taylor Laurent; great grandchildren, Maceo Blasey-Plunkett, Elizabeth and Allen Lein, Kadence and Kaylee Larson, Gabe and Pearl Tribbey, Nevaeh Trader, Samuel and William Swartz, Natalie and Isabelle Thurman, and Beatrice and Jack Swartz; and brother-in-law, Dennis (Barbara) Plunkett.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis Xavier Church, 2316 E 4th St., Superior with Very Rev. Fr. James Tobolski as celebrant.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery followed by luncheon back at the church.

Active pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons; honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters and great granddaughters.

The family would like to thank North Shore Estates and Essentia Health Hospice for their excellent care.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., is assisting the family with arrangements.