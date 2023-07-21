Jo L. McMullen-Boyer

Jo Lynn McMullen-Boyer, age 54, St. Cloud, MN died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at her home in St. Cloud.

Graveside services will be Friday, August 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery, Superior, WI. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and Downs Funeral Home, Superior, WI.

Jo was born April 29, 1969, in Vermillion, SD, to James and Mary (Koenen) McMullen. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1987 and St. Cloud State University in 1991.

She is survived by her parents James and Mary McMullen of St. Cloud, MN; daughter,

Fiora Boyer of St. Cloud, MN; niece, Sydney McMullen of Bloomington, MN; sister-in-law, Denise McMullen, Bloomington, MN; significant other, Mike Forester of Sauk Rapids, MN; former husband, David Boyer of Sauk Rapids, MN; and many good friends and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark McMullen, and sister Jamie McMullen.