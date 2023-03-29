Jerry J Archambeau Jr

September 11, 1945 - March 23, 2023

Jerry passed away at his home after a lengthy illness. Jerry was born in Superior, WI on September 11, 1945, to Jerry Sr. and Ruth (Sheasby) Archambeau.

He was united in marriage to Barbara Joyce Greely on January 12, 1990, and just celebrated 33 years of marriage.

Jerry went to East High school, served in the US Army, sailed on the Great Lakes, and worked as a diesel mechanic for Halvor Lines and Timber Lines.

He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Jerry is survived by his wife Joyce; sons Donald (Gale) Archambeau, Pleasant Garden, NC; Joseph Archambeau, and stepsons Jim Day, and Jerry Day, of Superior, WI.

Grandchildren; Melissa Archambeau, Alma GA, Jessica (Christopher) Hayes, Julian, NC, Justin and Ryan Day, Foxboro, WI, Sadie Ondrik, Superior, WI. 5 great grandchildren; McKenzie, Kira, Austin, Bryce and Isaiah.

Siblings; Carol Berthiaume, Solon Springs, WI; Danny (Sally) Archambeau, twin sister Joan (John) Belch, Barnes, WI; Ralph (Pam) Archambeau, Superior, WI; brother-in-law Bob Gotelaere, aunt Adele Archambeault, and many nieces and nephews. Special friends; David Kallis, Vacaville, CA and Kenny Donalds, Duluth, MN

Preceded in death; parents Jerry Sr and Ruth, stepmother Doris; sisters Geraldine (Susie) Skoglund, MaryAnn (Snookie) Gotelaere; Brothers-in-law Dick Berthiaume, Ron Skoglund Sr.; granddaughter Rebecca Archambeau.

Jerry’s family would like to send a special thank you to St. Luke’s Hospice and especially to his nurse, Jean V. for all her compassion and help!

Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday May 3, 2023

5-8pm Belgian Hall 3931 E 2nd St, Superior, WI

Interment at Veterans Cemetery, Spooner, WI