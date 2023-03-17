Jerome Jewell

Jerome Keith Jewell, a beloved healthcare professional and cherished member of the Brule, WI community, passed away on March 11, 2023, at the age of 78.

Jerry was born on August 6, 1944, in Superior, WI. Growing up in Brule, he attended several schools in his youth, Berg Park School, the Superior Seventh Day Adventist Church School, the California Academy, and Auburn Academy. Jerry continued his education at Andrews University and Lake Superior College in Duluth and pursued his passion for learning throughout his life.

After college, Jerry pursued a career in healthcare as a Licensed Practical Nurse. He made a meaningful difference in the lives of countless patients, using his kind and caring nature to provide comfort and support. Jerry was also an avid hobbyist. In his younger years he enjoyed watching trains, climbing trees, playing in the woods, and admiring new cars. As he grew older, Jerry developed a passion for gardening, raising chickens, and woodworking. He was also known for his ability to listen attentively, offer thoughtful feedback, and enjoyed visiting with people.

Jerry’s faith was an integral part of his life, and he was a dedicated member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. He served as an elder and deacon, providing guidance and support to fellow members of the church. Jerry’s selflessness and unwavering dedication to helping others were a reflection of his deep commitment to his community.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jorid (Gryto) and Frank Jewell and his sister, Carol Lommasson.

Jerry is survived by his children, Donavin Jewell, Terri Forstrom, Lorri Jakubek, Jeanne Jewell, Frank Jewell, and their children. He is also survived by his siblings, David Jewell, Louise Duchaine, and Donald Jewell, and their children. Jerry’s family and friends will remember him for his positivity, his deep faith, and his kindness and support for all those around him.

A service to celebrate Jerry’s life will be held on March 26th, 2023. Visitation will be held at 1pm, with the service following at 2pm at the Superior Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 1028 Cumming Ave, Superior, WI 54880.

Jerry’s impact on the world around him was immeasurable. He demonstrated great generosity throughout his life, giving his time and resources to support those in need and he will be remembered for his kindness, positivity, and steadfast commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.

