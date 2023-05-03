Jean O. Hennessy, 92, lifelong Superior resident, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at her home in Superior, WI.

She was born in Superior on October 15, 1930, the daughter of Vern and Jesse (Blair) Soderlund.

Jean was a longtime active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and its Altar Society. She was also a member of the Peony Garden Club and volunteered at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Superior. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and reading. Jean was very active with The Arc and with the Special Olympics where she served as a representative in Madison. Jean was a charter member of the Pieceful Quilters which evolved into the St. Francis Travelers. As a Pieceful Quilter she will be remembered for donating her handmade quilts to the dialysis center and to “Treasures of Love” associated with the premature infant center at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. Jean also made several thousand masks during the pandemic and donated them throughout the community.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Carol J. Hennessy (Susan Sticha) of Alexandria, MN and Colleen J. Anderson (Robin Anderson) of Superior, WI, her sons Corey J. Hennessy (Mary LaValley) of Albuquerque, NM and Paul Hennessy, Superior, WI; her daughter-in-law Debbie Hennessy of Milwaukee, WI; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; two sisters, Georgina Stefanko, Oshkosh, WI, and Lucille Little, Iron River, WI, and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Maurice “Corey” Hennessy; son, Patrick “Pat” Hennessy; sisters, Verna, Virginia, Pat, and Joyce; brother, Vern, and her parents.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2316 E. 4th Street in Superior, and will continue until the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. James Tobolski as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.

Pallbearers for the service will be Cody Anderson, Sean Hennessy, Steven Hennessy, Chris Hennessy, Joseph Vella, and Craig Fasbender.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.