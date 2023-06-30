Jean Anne Dotterwick

Jean Anne (Bijold) Dotterwick, of Superior, WI passed away early morning of Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the age of 63.

Jean was born in Duluth on July 18, 1959, the daughter of Clifford and Rose (Lantmann) Bijold. She grew up in Proctor and graduated from Proctor High School with the class of 1977.

She had worked for the City of Superior for over 20 years, most recently in the Finance Department. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Jean was loved by many, but more importantly she loved many. Jean was not only a wife, mother, daughter, sibling, and friend, but was a generous, kind-spirited, and a selfless woman of God. Jean dedicated her life to serving others. Sometimes this was by volunteering for local charity organizations she believed in and other times it was showing up for people in the midst of trials and tribulations. Jean was well known for her hugs, her spontaneous and encouraging cards that she insisted on mailing, and her willingness to show up and be there for others.

She was preceded in death by her mother Rose, father Clifford, and brother Rick.

Jean is survived by her spouse of 28 years, Donald Dotterwick; her daughter, Emily (David) Mack; her son Samuel Dotterwick; sisters, Cher (Tim) Bijold-Rainaldo and Cindy (Cindy Storm) Bijold; brother, Jeff Bijold; best friend of many years Lynn Brice; “adopted son” Kale Jensen; mother-in-law, Carol Dotterwick; sister-in-law, Shirley Bijold; many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 5th from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., Superior. Visitation will resume on Thursday, July 6th from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis Xavier Church, 2316 E 4th St., with the Very Rev. Fr. James Tobolski as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s-Essentia Health Hospital for their care and support of Jean.

If desired, memorials in Jean’s name may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 98, Superior, WI 54880.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.