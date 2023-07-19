Jean Ann Anderson, 91, lifelong resident of Superior, WI, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Villa Marina in Superior.

She was born in Superior on July 18, 1932, the daughter of A. Eugene and Anne (Hokka) Pederson.

Jean was a graduate of the former Central High School, class of 1950.

She was united in marriage to Ronald P. Anderson on February 14, 1958, and they celebrated 25 years of marriage before his passing in 1983.

She was Douglas County Probate Registrar for many years before retiring in 1998. Prior to that, Jean worked as secretary/clerk for Judge Art Cirilli and Judge Mike Lucci and in the District Attorney’s Office for Attorney James Cirilli.

Jean was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Billings Park and was a member of the Sons of Norway. Above all, Jean was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Paula “Polly” (Brian Laverdiere) Anderson, Town of Superior; granddaughter, Alexa (Tony) Dominguez, Superior; great-granddaughter, Aurora; sister-in-law, Edith Pederson; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald; sister, Jacqueline Simono; brother, Alan E. Pederson; and her parents.

Visitation will begin at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior, and will continue until the 4:00 PM Memorial Service with Gary Banker officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.