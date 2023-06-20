Jane K. Nault

Jane Kathleen Nault, 76, of Foxboro, died unexpectedly Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. Her family is deeply saddened by her sudden death.

She was born in Superior on December 9, 1946, the daughter of Raymond and Elaine (Holmes) Bayard.

She met the love of her life, Nap Nault, at Central High School and they were united in marriage on October 9, 1965 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Superior. This year they would’ve celebrated 58 years of marriage.

She graduated from the St. Luke’s School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse following in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother.

She started her career at the former Superior Memorial Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital in Superior, working in OB, ICU and the ER. She then went to Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth finishing her career in the Emergency Room, where she made an impact on many lives and considered her ER coworkers like family.

She remained active after retirement, working at Harmony House in Superior where she enjoyed taking care of the residents and extended her coworker family.

Jane was a member of St. William’s Catholic Church in Foxboro. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, reading, golfing, camping, traveling, spending time with her grandchildren and her cats. She liked to play the NY Times word game Wordle with her daughters.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Elaine Bayard; and brother, Jeff Bayard.

Survivors include her husband, Nap; daughters, Shelly Nault, Foxboro, Theresa Nault, Superior, and Jennifer Nault, Spokane, WA; son, David (Summer) Nault of Foxboro; 11 grandchildren: Nick Hudacek, Brittany Hawley, Trevor Warzynski, Ducati Schiff, Madison Nault, Matthew Nault, Trentin Nault, Shane Schiff Jr., Ethan Klinger, Kaylie Nault, Waylon Frary; brothers, Ray (Carol) Bayard, Foxboro, Don Bayard, Foxboro, and George (Gloria) Bayard, Solon Springs; brother-in- law, Joe Nault; sister-in-law, Sharon Nault; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Foxboro. Reverend Fr. Andrew Ricci will be the celebrant. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. The Nurses Honor Guard ceremony will be held at the church.

Pallbearers will be Nicholas Hudacek, Trevor Warzynski, Matthew Nault, Trentin Nault, Ethan Klinger and Shane Schiff Jr.

The burial will be in Summit Cemetery, Foxboro.

She will be forever missed. Until we meet again.

