James “Jim” West, 83 of Poplar, WI, passed away with loved ones by his side on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at Twin Ports Health Services in Superior, WI. He was born August 6th, 1939, in Superior, WI to Grover and Mildred (Nilsen) West.

He married Jean Rusk on January 4th, 1986, in Superior, WI. Together they built a beautiful country home and filled their life with adventures including boating on Lake Superior, Northwoods camping and fishing trips, and skiing various mountain ranges across the world. Together they enjoyed spending their time exploring the woods, hiking, and snowshoeing by the river with their loyal dogs. They recently celebrated 37 wonderful years of marriage.

Jim grew up in East End, Superior and graduated from the former East High School, class of 1957. Jim was a veteran of the Army National Guard and a member of The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO). He retired from Superior Water Light & Power after 30 years of employment.

Jim was affectionately known as “Rocky” by his closest friends and family. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing year-round on Lake Superior, photographing wildlife, downhill skiing, and riding his motorcycle. In his younger years, Jim enjoyed hill climbing with his motorcycles competitively. He also took numerous fishing and canoeing trips in Canada, the Boundary Waters and Isle Royal with his good friends and family. The most joyful times for him and Jean were witnessing the sunrises, sunsets, and majestic shorelines of the Apostle Islands. Jim was also very passionate about music and enjoyed playing the guitar, banjo, and the harmonica. He always had a song in his heart and would often be overheard singing along to a tune. Jim was quick witted, and his sense of humor was like no other. Most of all, Jim loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a very loving, gentle, and kind man.

He is survived by the love of his life, Jean; son James “Jimmy” West, daughter Cindy Lou West; grandchildren, Troy Katzmark, Marley West, Jesse (Heidi) West, Kayla Capuzzi, Kassie (Josh) Peterson, Tyler West, Trevor West, and Austin West; great-grandchildren Aiden, Skyler, Iliana, Charlee, and Levi; brothers Tom (Pat) West, Charles (Judy) West; sister-in-law Donna (Pete) Quist; brother-in-law Jim (Kerry) Rusk; nieces & nephews Mike (Jen), Stacy (Doug), Brad (Hollie), Ryan (Kate), Brian (Nicole), Brett (Shawn), Amy (Matt), Linda, Josh (Rebeckah), and Kristi (Sean); cousins Sandy and Jerry; and his canine companions Trio and Sophie, who were always by his side.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Roy and Dorothy Rusk; nephew John, and his dear friends Russell Tuura, Tommy Anderson, and Steve Katzmark.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff of Twin Ports Health Services and Moments Hospice for their devotion and compassionate care of Jim and his family.

Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 2, 2023, at United Presbyterian Church, 229 N. 28th Street in Superior, and will continue until the 4:00 PM Memorial Service with Pastor Joanne Coffin-Langdon.

Burial will be in Nemadji Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations may be made to some of Jim’s favorite organizations; the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 E. 2nd Street, Superior, WI 54880, and the Humane Society of Douglas County, 138 Moccasin Mike Rd., Superior, WI 54880.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.