James “Jim” N. Chiles, 63 of Superior, died on Sunday, August 27, 2023, in his home.

Jim was born December 9, 1959, to Gertrude and Frank Chiles in Proctor, MN

He loved to work with his hands, making things and using his carpentry skills to help his kids on home projects. Jim was a jack or all trades and had years of experience.

He loved fishing both summer and winter, hunting for ducks, deer, and upland birds. Jim was passionate about spending time with his family, attending fish fry’s and especially smelt fry’s.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, John and his sister Sharon Chiles.

Jim is survived by his sons, James, Chris (Shandell), Ryan, and Jason Chiles; his daughters, Sandy (Jake Elder) Chiles, Sarah Chiles and Samantha Chiles; 15 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; his brothers, Floyd (Nancy) Chiles and Paul (Margaret) Chiles; his sisters, Marilyn (Alan) Johnson, Cindy Anderson and Diane (Richard) Phillips; numerous aunts, uncle, nieces and nephews.

Visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St. Superior, WI. The burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

