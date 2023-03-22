James “Jim” Bleskan, longtime Superior resident, was born to eternal life on March 17, 2023.

Jim was born Aug. 5, 1937, in Ashland, WI, to parents Anton and Catherine Bleskan. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1955, and furthered his education by obtaining his master’s degree from UMD. He was a member of the United States Naval Reserves until his honorable discharge in 1963. He married the love of his life, Margie, at Cathedral of Christ the King on May 10, 1969. They celebrated 51 years of marriage before her passing in 2020.

Jim was fun-loving, intelligent, and a young spirit. He was an English teacher at Superior Senior High School and made many personal connections with his students that made a real impact on their lives.

In his free time, he piloted planes, practiced Tai Chi and karate, played and taught guitar, and practiced target shooting. He appreciated the simple things in life: dinners at supper clubs, rides around town, and a perfect Christian Brothers Manhattan with two olives, no cherry.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his sisters- and brothers-in-law, Sandra and Norman Lier, Jeff Swanson and Michael Thiele, and Angie and Ernie Harker; nieces Jana (Steve) Olson, Amber (Zac) Seffrood), and Paige Harker; grandniece and grandnephews; cousin Mike Bleskan; and good friend Tony Price.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Cathedral of Christ the King, 1111 Belknap Street in Superior, and will continue until the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. Andrew Ricci as celebrant.

Memorials are preferred in Jim’s name to Cathedral School or the Humane Society of Douglas County.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com