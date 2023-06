Jacqui, age 62, A beloved mother, grandmother, and friend who often put others before herself passed away peacefully on June 2nd, 2023 surrounded by loved ones. She is preceded in death by her mother (Marylou), sister (Bonnie), and Grandson (Drew). She is survived by her Siblings Cindy (Marlin), Sherry (Gary), Jim (Jill), her Children (David, Jesse), and many grand and great grandchildren. A private ceremony will be held at a later date.