Jacob ‘Jack’ M. Boris, 98 of Superior, died Wednesday April 5, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.

Jack was born in Ino, WI on January 24, 1925, the son of George and Anna (Klucha) Boris.

He was a truck driver and member of the Teamsters Union #348. He had worked for many years for Union 76 and Indianhead Trucking.

Jack was an active member of the Superior Moose Lodge #606, the Senior Center, and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed calling Bingo, fishing, hunting, dancing, and blueberry picking. Jack was loved by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Dorothy; and his siblings.

Jack is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Karen (Steve) Anthony of Duluth; sons, Mike (Fran) Boris of Bayfield, Ken Boris of Bayfield; grandchildren, Nathan (Sierra Marshik) Anthony and Michelle Anthony; and Shirley’s children, Janice, Kenneth, Alan, and John.

Visitation will be on Thursday April 13th from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Assumption Catholic Church, 5601 Tower Ave., with Fr. Andrew Ricci as celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.