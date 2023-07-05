Jack Hoyt, of Superior and formerly of Bloomington, Minn., passed away on June 22, 2023 in Superior at age 75.

Jack was born in Dairyland, WI to parents Louis Sr. and Mable Hoyt. He was raised in Superior, WI and moved to the Twin Cities later in life until his wife’s passing in 2008 when he returned home to Superior.

He is survived by a brother, Fred (Amy) Hoyt of Cowden, IL; close nieces Darlene (Tom) Renquist of Superior and Nancy (Rod) Poynter of Hermantown; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends throughout the area.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Laura; and many brothers and sisters.

Jack was a special person who found friends wherever he went. He always had an anecdote for any situation and he was always generous enough to share it. Jack fought battles in his life with dignity and composure and will be greatly missed by those who loved him.

There will be no public funeral. A private family interment will honor Jack’s life.