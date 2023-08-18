Irene Hoag

Irene Clara Hoag, 93, of Superior, WI died on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital of Superior.

Irene was born in Superior on July 20, 1930, daughter of Martha (Marshall) and Anthony Raschke.

On April 12, 1948, Irene Raschke and Vernon Hoag were united in marriage in Carlton County, MN. They celebrated almost 70 years of marriage before Vernon’s death in 2017.

She was a member of Holy Assumption Catholic Church and was active with the quilters at church. Irene was a seamstress, and greatly enjoyed it, making many wedding dresses over the years. She also enjoyed dancing the Polka and taking trips with Vern to Polka festivals. Most important to Irene was spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her sister, Pauline Leikvoll.

Irene is survived by her children, Susan (Thomas) Van Hornweder of South Range, WI, Barb Hoag of Superior, and Vernon B (Diane) Hoag, Jr. of Waukesha, WI; grandchildren, Mark (Rachel) Van Hornweder, Kristy Van Hornweder, Michael Hoag, and Tracy (Dave) Hilt; great-grandchildren, Tessa, Caleb, Jasper, and Acadia; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, until the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Assumption Catholic Church, 5601 Tower Ave., Superior, with Rev. Fr. Andrew Ricci as celebrant.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements.