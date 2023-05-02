Harvey D. Corbin, Sr., 78, of Foxboro, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Friday, April 28, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.

Harvey was born in Dairyland, WI the son of Victor and Edith (Visger) Corbin.

He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 and worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator for JR Jenson & Sons, Inc.

Harvey loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed gardening, canning, and making maple syrup. He also enjoyed playing softball.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Helen Nelson, Shirley Rassmussen, Mary Lou Fischer, Norma Fuller, and John “Doug” Corbin.

Harvey is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Kim (Randy) Vezina of Duluth, Harvey (Maria) Corbin, Jr. of Thorpe, WI; and Mark (Stephanie) Corbin of Superior; stepdaughter, Danyelle (Eric Penney) Hope of Superior; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Thompson of Foxboro; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Visitation will be on Wednesday May 3, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday May 4, from 11:00 until the Noon funeral service at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St. with Pastor Thomas Lindberg as officiant.

Burial will be in River Hill Cemetery in Dairyland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Essentia Health Foundation - CancerHelp.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.