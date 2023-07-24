Harold A. Deterling, 62, of Duluth, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 16, 2023. He was born in Waukegan, IL on October 17, 1960. Harold was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He had worked in receiving in the warehouse industry. Harold enjoyed playing golf, bingo, reading, baking, and cooking.

He was preceded in death by his mother Verna, and a sister Debra.

He is survived by his wife Jeaneth, son Benjamin, father John Deterling Sr., brother John Deterling Jr., nephew Ian Deterling, and a niece Brianna Deterling.

Visitation will be held on Friday July 28, 2023, from 10AM until the 11AM Memorial Service in Mission Covenant Church, 5161 S. County Road P, Poplar, WI 54846. Burial will be in Poplar Cemetery, Poplar, WI. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.