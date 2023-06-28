Gregory G. Hause

Gregory Gene Hause, 62, died suddenly on Monday, June 26, 2023, while working on his property.

He was born December 12, 1960, in Ladysmith, WI to Gene and Patricia (Packard) Hause.

For the past 38 years, Greg was the owner of Greg Hause Construction, roofing countless roofs and constructing countless projects. An expert in his craft, he took great pride and artistry in his work. In the early years, Greg was a baker in California and part of the Soo Line T1 Tie Gang.

Greg loved the outdoors, a love he made sure to pass on to his children. Hiking, rock climbing, canoeing - an adventurer’s spirit was bright within Greg. He also loved taking a motorcycle ride to nowhere but everywhere. He knew few strangers, making sure to make friends on his many adventures and within his community. Those who knew him best will hold on to the kindhearted, generous and loving nature, warm laughter and mischievous personality that he embodied.

He was preceded in death by his son, Travis Des Jardins, and his sister, Debbie Hause.

Survivors include his parents, Patricia and Gene Hause; his daughters, Amanda (Matt) Bryant, Sarah Hause, and Lindsay Hause; his grandsons, Parker and Morelli; his granddaughter, Ava; his brothers, Kurt Hause, Mike (Kristi) Hause, and Jeff (Missy) Hause; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.

A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced soon.

The family asks that instead of flowers please consider donating to the Superior Hiking Trail Association.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.