Gordon R. Peters

Gordon Richard Peters (80), of Poplar, WI, was surrounded by loved ones while he passed away at home on June 2nd, 2023. Gordon, was born to Gordon Edward Peters and Betty Jane Peters of Milwaukee, WI on May 14, 1943. He graduated in 1961 from St. Pius High School and started college, but decided to put that on hold and enlist in the Air Force. He met his wife, Kathryn Mary (Weiler) Peters in 1962 shortly before leaving to Vietnam and kept in contact through letters. They were married on June 25, 1966.

It was a trip he took earlier in his life to Mesa Verde, where he was inspired to pursue a degree in archaeology and learn more about indigenous people and their past. He received his B.A. at Creighton University in Omaha, NE in cultural anthropology and M.A. at UW Milwaukee. This is where he joined the Vet’s Club and made some lifelong friendships with other people that served. He taught at the university while helping his wife, Kay, open a hair salon called Fashion Flare. He spent time doing archeology work in Mexico and then began a 20+ year career with the U.S Forest Service. While working in the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest, he spent time working on the Apostle Islands to learn about and preserve Native American sites. In 1977 he moved his family to the northwoods of Poplar, WI. and began work as the archaeologist for the Superior National Forest and BWCA. He also taught archaeology at the University of Minnesota Duluth. He spent many summers teaching archaeological field school on Forest Service sites in northern MN. It was here where he got the idea for his PIT- “Passport in Time’ project that he founded in 1988. This volunteer project brought naturalists into Forest Service sites to see ‘Indiana Jones’ at work while volunteering to work with UMD students. In 1991, the PIT program led to a national program. From humble beginnings in the Great Lakes states by Gordon Peters, it has now grown to include 117 national forests in 36 states. His passion for learning and understanding the past continued throughout his life beyond his years working for the USFS.

Around working for the Forest Service, Gordon helped his wife follow her dream of establishing a hair salon business in Superior, WI called Kay’s Hair-i-tage House. Gordon held many titles in his life, from veteran to archeologist to professor. Of all his titles, being a father was important. In his busy life, he never missed an opportunity to discuss matters of the world with his daughters, give advice (with an analogy or figure of speech), and help with school projects. After retirement in 1998, he kept busy with part time work, volunteering, and hobbies. He loved to read, listen to NPR and folk rock music, woodwork, spend time with his family and friends, and travel. He also loved watching sports and did not miss a Packer or Badger game. He was particularly involved in his grandsons’ school sports. He cheered them on and encouraged them throughout the years. Even though Gordon battled a progressive illness for longer than many, he never lost his desire to live a fulfilling life and humbly share his great wisdom to those around him. Throughout his entire journey, he always kept a positive outlook on life, looked forward to the next game or track/xc meet, and showed gratitude to the people in his life.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Kay) Peters, and daughters, Tara Peters-Saaristo (John Saaristo) of Hermantown, Shannon (Matthew) Dickenson of Solon Springs, grandchildren: his only granddaughter; Onika Gordon Poehls (hence the middle name, they were two peas in a pod), grandsons; Jordan, Lucas Saaristo, Owen, Ben, Isaac Dickenson, brother; Robert (Candace) Peters of Rochester, MN, brother-in-law; Thomas Weiler of Rochester, NY, and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Gordon was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jane Peters and his father, Gordon Edward Peters. Gordon will be honored with a gun salute at Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery on August 4th at noon and a Celebration of Life to follow at Rapid Riverside Restaurant in South Range 2-5pm. Friends and family are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gordon’s name to an organization that he was passionate about: Solon Springs School Athletic Dept. 8993 S. Baldwin Ave. Solon Springs, WI 54873 or Passport in Time Clearinghouse, P.O. Box 15728, Rio Rancho, NM 87174-5728.

Thank you to all the Hospice nurses, Dr. Timothy Rich, and the whole Pulmonology Dept. at Essentia Health. Your work is beyond appreciated.