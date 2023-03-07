Gloria J. Murphy

Gloria Joan Murphy passed peacefully from this earth into heavenly life everlasting on March 2, 2023, at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth. She was born in Superior on January 3, 1944, to Stanley and Annette Ostazeski, and as the baby sister of three older brothers, she was loved intensely from an early age and throughout a full life by family and friends. She will be missed just as lovingly by so many.

Gloria graduated from Cathedral High School in 1962 and later from UW-Superior with her B.A. in English and Library Science and her M.E.P.D. with an Educational Computing emphasis. She worked for 27 years as a teacher and librarian for Northwestern High School in Maple, and as an early adopter of computers, she taught computer education at all levels from community ed to UWS.

Above all else, she loved her Lord Jesus Christ and her family. As a lifelong learner, she had many and varied interests from reading and gardening to cheering for her favorite football teams including Northwestern HS, the Badgers and the Packers. She loved history, genealogy, playing bridge with friends and wintering in Gulf Shores, AL.

She was an active member of St. Michael’s Catholic church and served as a leader in many community organizations including the Iron River Foundation and the Fig Leaf. She helped establish, served on the first board, and volunteered many hours at the Iron River Library. She also was an active member of the WI Educational Media Association and the Maple Federation of teachers.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Stanley (Marjorie), David (Georgia), and Robert (Colleen). She is survived by her beloved sons Patrick (Pamela) and Sean (Colette) and granddaughters Kaitlin, Sarah, Maddy and Autumn as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Services will be held in June with interment at Calvary Cemetery.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzod.com.