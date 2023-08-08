Gloria Dowell (Meyers) age 74, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away August 2, 2023. Her Sisu helped her during her long struggle with cancer.

Born to Frank and Stella(Suomi) Meyers, she is survived by her husband of 50 years Mel, Son Barrett (Na Young), daughter Kelly Rubel (Jeremy) Grandsons Kirt Rubel and Austin Dowell and several nephews and nieces.

She was a dedicated kindergarten teacher at several schools over her 30 years in the Superior district, last at Lake Superior. She seldom failed to recognize a former student or parent.

Gloria enjoyed golfing with the Thursday Nebagamon ladies, casinos and Friday fish fry. The highlight of her year was running hunting camp for her California cousins.

No services will be held at this time, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family extends deepest appreciation to Essentia Oncology department, Dr. Nikcevich, Molly Anderson and especially “her” Julie Flotten.

In lieu of flowers or gifts please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or Essentia Duluth Oncology.