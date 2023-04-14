Glenn M. Maki

Glenn Michael Maki, age 76, died April 10, 2023, in Superior Rehabilitation Center, Superior.

He was a lifelong resident of Superior and graduated in 1964 from Superior Central High School and UWS in 1969 with honors. Glenn was in the Naval Reserve for 6 years. He worked at Goldfine’s while in college and the Employment Service after graduating. He volunteered for many years at the Salvation Army Thrift Store, where his mother worked. Glenn also lovingly supported his mother during her years with Alzheimer’s.

Glenn was an identical twin, and they did everything together, playing softball, baseball and riding motorcycles. He was an avid sports fan and also enjoyed tending his raspberries.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fern and Eino, and a brother, Harvey.

Glenn is survived by his twin brother, Wayne (Kathy); sister-in-law, Carol; his beloved nephews, Scott, Greg, Todd, Dustin, Garret, Mathew, Peter, and Jerome; his beloved niece, Jessica; and a special friend, Sherri Qualley.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 22nd from Noon until the 1:00 p.m. service at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 219 N 6th Avenue East, Duluth, MN 55805. Luncheon to follow.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.