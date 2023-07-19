Glenn M. Lahti, 58, lifelong area resident, died unexpectedly from natural causes on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, while on the job at ST Paper in Duluth, MN.

He was born in Superior, May 8, 1965, the son of Rodney and Mary Ann (Tyykila) Lahti.

He graduated from South Shore High School and attended W.I.T.C.

Glenn worked as a boiler operator for Primient Tate & Lyle and also as a consultant for Sprung Services, Inc. for several years. Prior to that, Glenn enjoyed ten years working and sailing The Great Lakes.

He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Oulu, WI.

Glenn was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. A music lover and enthusiast, Glenn was also a gifted musician playing the accordion, piano, and saxophone. He was a member of the Oulu Hotshots and the Accordionaires in Duluth, MN.

Glenn enjoyed riding his Harley and traveling in his RV, and he loved self-learning. He looked forward to his retirement where he could enjoy his days doing the things he loved most. Above all, Glenn was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed by his parents, Rodney and Mary Ann Lahti, Oulu, WI; brother, Archie (Kathy) Lahti, of Maple, WI; sister, Lisa (Mark) Hokkanen, Lino Lakes, MN; sister-in-law, Toni Lahti; nieces, Tiiara Lahti, Kaylee Hokkanen, and Ashley Lahti; nephew, Nick Lahti, and many other extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Terry Ann Lahti, and brother, Leroy Lahti.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 68160 S. George Street, Iron River, WI, and will continue until the 12:00 PM Memorial Service with Pastor Scott Stai officiating.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.