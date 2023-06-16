Geraldine ‘Jeri’ Allen

Geraldine ‘Jeri’ Rae Allen, 78, of Superior, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth.

Jeri was born in Littlefork, MN on Feb. 13, 1945, the daughter of Raymond and Elsie (Grotberg) Gilmore.

She married Ronald Allen and they celebrated 47 years of marriage before his death in 2022. Jeri and Ron owned and operated multiple businesses, Allen Tree Service, Ron’s Flea Market, Snow Plowing, and a General Contracting and demolition business. She had also worked in a Duluth medical clinic.

Jeri was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking. She loved animals, especially her schnauzers. Jeri enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; her parents; a son, Gregory ‘Scotty’ Allen; brother-in-law, Stephen Peterson; sister-in-law, Diane Allen; niece, Vanessa Allen; and her beloved dog, Max.

Jeri is survived by her son, Michael of Superior; daughter, Gina (Nick) Brewer; four grandsons, Brett (Cassie), Adam (Tiffany), Austin, and Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan stationed in Oak Harbor, WA Whidbey Island; eight great-grandchildren, Dominic, Hayden, and Shane all of Soddy-Daisy, TN, Kaleb, Elena, Addilyn, Harper & Rylee of San Antonio, TX; brothers, Jim (Marian) Gilmore and Dennis (Bonnie Kendall) Gilmore; brothers-in-law, Charlie Jr. (Beverly), Jim (Julie), Doug Allen of Superior; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Peterson from Minneapolis, MN; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, June 22nd from 10:00 until the 11:00 funeral service at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., with Gary Banker as Officiant. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Superior.

Pallbearers will be, Nick Brewer, Jeff Peterson, Brady Peterson, Doug Allen, Jim Allen, and Dave Rask. Honorary Pallbearer, Greg Gokey.

