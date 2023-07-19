Gerald T. Gotelaere

Gerald (Jerry)Thomas Gotelaere, 80, died peacefully at his home on July 9, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in Superior on June 11th, 1943 to Francis (Wen) Gotelaere and Frances Jolicoeur Gotelaere.

Jerry proudly served in the United States Air Force for over 20 years after graduating from Cathedral High School. He married Carol Wing in 1963.

He was an excellent cook who loved to cook for family gatherings. Jerry was a practical joker so you always had to watch out. The Green Bay Packers were high on his list of interests and he hosted many a lively Packer Party. Jerry was an avid sportsman who loved to hunt and fish.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and brothers Nick, John, and Steve.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; children Teresa Richards, Abilene TX; Trudy (Steve) Boley, Abilene TX; Tommy (Trena) Gotelaere, Abilene, TX; Tony (Bobbie Jo) Gotelaere, South Range, WI; 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; siblings G. Dave (Jan) Gotelaere, Williamsburg, VA; Betty Rolandson, Superior; Vic (Pat) Gotelaere, Kenosha, WI; Frank (Bev) Gotelaere, Superior; Bob Gotelaere, Barnes, WI; Don Gotelaere, Superior; Becky Jones, South Range; Katie Schleife, Superior; Andy (Darlyne Malmquist) Gotelaere, Jim Falls, WI; and Sally (Tom) Johnson, Superior; sister-in-law, Debbie Gotelaere, Lester Prairie, MN; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 22nd, 2023 at the Log Cabin Tavern (South Range, WI) from 2:00 to 5:00 with Military Honors at 3:00