Gerald Neil Danielson, Jerry to everyone who knew and loved him, passed away Friday August 18th at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. Jerry was born in Oulu, WI on June 10th, 1942 to Nels and Lillian Danielson. Jerry lived a full life.

Jerry graduated from Superior Central High School and attended Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood MO, serving honorably in the Wisconsin National Guard. He owned and operated Jerry’s Tavern in Amnicon, WI. He was a school bus driver for the Maple School District. He loved driving the bus and being a part of so many children’s lives over the years. Jerry also worked as a sworn Wisconsin State Park Ranger and was very happy his son Kirk followed him into law enforcement. Jerry was a Park Ranger for 25 years. He was also an Amnicon township constable for many years. While living in Poplar he raised two wonderful daughters who were a major part of his life up to his passing.

Jerry enjoyed many hobbies in his free time including attending car shows, being a Packer fan, Brewer fan, Nascar - Matt Kenseth fan, spending time with his grandchildren, enjoying wildlife, feeding birds, Brule River State Forest DNR, and cooking in the Army.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and older brother Ronnie.

He is survived by son Kirk (Jennifer) Danielson of Hudson WI; daughters Dianna Roy (Kyle) of Colfax, WI, Sandi (Rick) Raymond of Lake Amnicon, WI; grandchildren Nathan Roy (Kasi), Melanie (Justin) Andrews, Tyler Roy (Lexy), Blake Raymond (Hayley); Great-grandchildren Olivia, Ben, and Liam; son-in-law Darryl Roy; and his companion of several years Barb Graff.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday August 25th, 2023, at Billings Park Civic Center from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.