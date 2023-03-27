Gerald Francis Cahill (Jerry) died peacefully on Saturday March 25 in Sarasota, Florida after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 74.

Jerry graduated from Cathedral High School in 1966 and attended UWS. He worked at the Burlington Railroad and was a long time bartender at the Dugout. After moving to Sarasota he worked at Earth Origins health food store where he was a beloved member of the community.

Wherever Jerry went he made friends quickly and easily and he knew how to have a good time. He turned gatherings into a party or a card game and back in the day he spent a wee bit of time at the pool hall. He was an avid golfer and loved his Sunday football. He will be missed.

Jerry is survived by wife, Janey, daughter Angie Graskey Sullivan (James) and grandchildren Arie, Kylan, James Jr, siblings John (Pat) Linda Bergstrom (Mark) Michela Brisky, Rosann (Donna DiMenna) and Jim (Patty) and many nieces, nephews and dear cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Rose, Francis and Gloria Cahill.

Arrangements are being made at Gendron Funeral Home and a celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at a later date.