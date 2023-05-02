Gerald Allen Keller, age 95, of Gordon, WI, formerly of Des Plaines, IL, passed away peacefully on his birthday, Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Aspen Health in South Range, WI. He was born on April 23. 1928 in Chicago, IL, the son of Albert and Edna (Anderson) Keller.

Although Jerry was an incredible fisherman, hunter, artist, wood carver and so much more, his biggest accomplishment was to marry our mom, Shirley (Hooper) Keller on September 9, 1950, who was adored by everyone and was an amazing musician with her singing and piano and organ playing. She was truly the rock of the family and was happiest when the family was together. Our parents slept in the same bed for at least 66 years, and they survived the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and beyond, way beyond.

Jerry loved the water and boating trips were frequent with the family and all kids learned how to ski at an early age. He used to fish on Lake Michigan and up in the Northwoods on Crystal and Lost lakes. Our family always had fresh fish and venison.

Our Father was always the life of the party, and the noise decibels went up with the crazy stories about his work and life. He was fortunate to be able to travel on cruises and vacations in Florida and California and he also enjoyed a long retirement at the cabin in the woods where he could enjoy his hobbies such as carving and painting fish and making things. His home is a bit of a museum, and he loved taking people on a tour of all his creations. He also loved his almost daily golfing outings at Gordon Pines and toiling in his many flower gardens and beds.

From the entire extended Keller Family and friends, we shout out a resounding “Thank You” to Gerald Keller for his vision and reality of having the most beautiful North Woods property in Wisconsin for his family to enjoy and pass on to future generations.

Gerald is survived by his children, Mike (Christine) Keller of Clearwater, FL, Steve Keller of Gordon, WI, Larry Keller of Los Angeles, CA, Jay (Sandy) Keller of McHenry, IL, Amy Kramer of Marengo, IL, and Jamie Keller of Lindenhurst, IL; his grandchildren, Nicole, Shane, Adam, Rachel, Andrew and Jenna; his great grandchildren, Ryan, Noah and Braxton; his sister, Lynn (John) Perta of Westerville, OH; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Services will be announced at a later date.