George S. Milinkovich, 69, of Oliver, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at Twin Ports Health Services in Superior.

George was born in Superior on January 2, 1954, the son of Stanley and Helen (Petrie) Milinkovich.

He served his country in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He had worked for Georgia Pacific in Superior and finished his career at WITC.

George enjoyed being outdoors and would be in the woods anytime he could. He enjoyed fishing, agate hunting, golfing, and bowling. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

George is survived by his children, Steven (Racquel) Milinkovich of McLean, VA, Nicholas Milinkovich of Superior, and Fallon (James McCarthy) Milinkovich of St. Paul; grandchildren, Logan, Madison, Wesley, Kaleb, and Noah; and sisters, Sue Martorano and Brenda Milinkovich.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 27th at 10:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435.

A Celebration of George’s life will follow at 11:30 at the Oliver Town Hall, 2125 E State St., Superior, WI 54880.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., is assisting the family with arrangements.