George James Thomas Peterson, 88, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN. He was born May 31, 1934, in Superior, WI to George and Eleanor (Stariha) Peterson.

He attended St. Louis Grade School and Cathedral High School, graduating in 1952. In 1953, he entered the Alexian Brothers Hospital, School of Nursing for Men in Chicago, and graduated in 1957 from The Union Hospital in Terre Haute, In.

George then accepted a Staff Nurse position at the Malcom Bliss Mental Health Center in St. Louis, MO and soon was promoted to Head Nurse and then Supervisor in Psychiatry until 1960.

In 1960, he became Assistant Director of Nurses and Director of Nursing In-Service Programs at the Alexian Brothers Hospital in St. Louis, a post he held for two years.

In 1962, he was called back to Malcom Bliss as the Executive Evening Supervisor for City Hospital #1, and then in 1966, a host of family health issues arose demanding his presence to care for his parents.

After nine years in Psychiatry and Nursing Administration, he decided to change careers and was accepted in St. Mary’s Hospital, School of Anesthesia, Duluth starting September 1, 1966, and graduated in 1968. He spent the next 28 years in the practice of Anesthesia, which he loved, and retired on May 31, 1996, on his 62 birthday.

His fondest memories were his association at Lakeview Memorial Hospital in Two Harbors, MN from 1975-1996. “It was the very best team in the Operating Room that one could ever want. The best surgeon and the finest crew of nurses and technicians-we all worked as a fine unit for 21 years, helping each other out when times got rough.”

Following his retirement, he enjoyed traveling to England every other year for a month to visit old professional colleagues who worked in America and went back home to retire. It was a rich education in the history of the British Isles and a renewal of friendships. Ireland and Italy were also favorite spots in his travels.

He enjoyed many activities such as hiking, biking with his brother Don, cooking, organic vegetable gardening, flower gardening, photography, coin collecting, etc. He had a love affair with school and learning from Grade 1, and it continued throughout his life.

He was very active in his parish church, Cathedral of Christ the King and served as usher, Eucharistic Minister, various fundraising activities, and served over 600 funeral masses since 1996.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard in 2011; and brother-in-law Kenneth Compton, Sr., Mason, WI.

He is survived by his sister Patricia Compton, Mason, WI; brother Donald (Mary Rooney), Superior; many relatives in the Superior and Ashland area; and many close friends scattered throughout the world.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Belknap St, Superior, followed by an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. Andrew Ricci as celebrant. A luncheon will follow in Kress Hall at the church.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements.