George Edward Fairfield, 86, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, April 17, at his home in Solon Springs following a brief illness. He was born on December 7, 1936 in Alexandria, MN to George and Viola (Bock) Fairfield. He was United in marriage to Dianne Ardis Norman on August 7, 1956 in South Dakota.

George began his career as a draftsman for Bellanca Aircraft in Alexandria, MN. He later began a career in education, teaching auto-mechanics in Powell, WY. Continuing his teaching career, George moved his young family to Duluth, MN where he would further his education at the University of Minnesota - Duluth then teaching art in Superior.

Finally, George settled his Family in Solon Springs, WI where he spent the rest of his career teaching art to many generations of students. It was there he shared his love of aviation with his students, creating “Project School Flight” along with shop teacher, and longtime friend Gary DeMarte.

After retirement, George stayed committed to education in Solon Springs, serving as School Board President for several years.

George had an adventurous heart and a curious mind. From racing stock cars in the 1950’s, to his love of aviation, carving and creating, his many interests could fill an airplane hangar. He was an active member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and was proud to be a finalist in the “Teacher in Space” program that was conducted for the US Space Shuttle Challenger mission.

George is survived and will be missed by his beloved wife of over 66 years Dianne, his children; Lonny

(Sonja) Fairfield of Riverton, WY, Bridgette (Greg) Howard of Ramsey, MN, Eric (Sebrina) Fairfield of Casper, WY, Amy (Larry) Kline of Solon Springs, WI, and Kariann (Colin) Payton of Superior, WI. His grandchildren; Julia, Nicole, Ariel, Alison, Kameron, Mariah and Hallie. Great-grandchildren Elle, Alex, Caleb, Amelie, Violet, Avery and George. His sister Brenda Beckman of Riverton, WY and cousin, Dawn (Bob) Busch of Eden Prairie, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of George’s life will be held at the Solon Springs Community Center Wednesday April 26, 2023. There will be a short prayer service at 2:00 pm followed by an open house until 6:00 pm.

