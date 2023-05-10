George D. Paddock

George Duncan Paddock, 86, lifelong Superior resident, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. He was born on June 14, 1936, in Superior, WI, the son of George Albert and Virginia (nee Tongue) Paddock.

Due to being stricken with polio, George was quarantined at home from ages 5-7 and started school two years late. He attended Howe Elementary through 6th grade and was at Martin Pattison School for grades 7th and 8th. He graduated from Superior Central High School in 1956.

He went on to further his education at Wisconsin State College, now UWS, and attended Superior Vocational School for one semester. George enlisted in the United States Army and served his country honorably during the Berlin Crisis. He then joined the United States Army Reserves. George later went on to work for the Superior School District as a custodian for 28 years before his retirement.

George was very involved in his community. He was a devoted member of Faith United Methodist Church, was a counselor for the Youth Fellowship and volunteered with their food shelf. He worked in municipal elections for many years, was the clock operator for the Salvation Army’s Rookie Basketball Association for 27 years, was the RBA’s Volunteer of the Year on three different occasions and was also a Boy Scout Leader. Most importantly, he was an amazing coach. He coached basketball at the Superior YMCA and was a youth baseball coach for 44 years.

In his free time, George loved to read and was old time radio buff. You could often find him in front of his tv watching his favorite country western movies and television shows, Laurel and Hardy, or his favorite sports, baseball and basketball.

George is survived by his half-brother, Bruce George Paddock; longtime friend Lloyd Holmberg, Onalaska, MN; many nieces and nephews; and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Edward P. Rotsaert; and infant brother, Bruce.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Faith United Methodist Church, 1531 Hughitt Avenue in Superior, and will continue until the 11:00 AM Funeral Service with Pastor Cathy Hamlin officiating.

Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 East 5th Street in Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.