Gaylen Olson, 82, of Superior, WI, died Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Essentia Health, St. Mary’s Hospital Duluth, MN surrounded by his family with a bedside service.

A celebration of Life service 11 am Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home. 3208 West 3rd St. Visitation one hour prior to the service. The burial will be at 5 pm at the Holden Lutheran Cemetery in Colfax, WI. All donations will be given to the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, Superior, WI. The service will be livestreamed, starting at 10:55 am at the following link, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057452890892