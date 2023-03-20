99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 20

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaylen Olson

6416325bcb06dc16a703c5d8.jpg
Published March 20, 2023 at 3:13 PM

Gaylen Olson, 82, of Superior, WI, died Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Essentia Health, St. Mary’s Hospital  Duluth MN surrounded by his family with a bedside service.  Gaylen was born on April 15, 1940 to Oscar  and Emma Olson in Westhope, ND. Following high school, Gaylen served in the Army, where he was  stationed in Greece. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in teaching from Mayville State University in North  Dakota. After his education Gaylen married Kathryn Anna Whitney. Gaylen taught in Walhalla, North  Dakota, and Birchwood, Wisconsin before moving to Colfax, Wisconsin. He purchased the Coast to Coast  Hardware store in Colfax, WI and was the owner for 18 years. He then worked for Swiss Miss Company in  Menomonie, WI while also working as a substitute teacher, and drivers education instructor in Eau  Claire. 

Following the death of his first wife, in 1996, he married Kathy Petersen and moved to Eleva, WI in  1999. He and Kathy moved to Superior, WI in 2014. Gaylen was a member of the Masonic Lodge and  Scottish Rite in Colfax and the American Legion Post 435 in Superior, WI where he was also a member of  their Honor Guard.  He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, four wheeling, bowling, and watching sports  especially the Packers. 

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Kathryn Anna; and a sister,  Beverly Jane Brickner. Gaylen is survived by his wife, Kathy; a daughter, Gail Lynn Olson of Green Lake,  WI; a son, Jeffrey Scott (Deborah) Olson of San Marcos, TX; two step-sons, Tom Petersen of Edgerton, WI  and Bob (Danielle) Petersen of Farmington, MN; a brother, Donald James (Kathryn) Olson of Sioux Falls,  SD; grandchildren, Nate, Kathryn, Karl, Kaitlyn, Scott, AJ, Renee, Jessica, Rachel, Ryan and Gabi. 

A  celebration of Gaylen’s life will be held in the summer with a burial in the Holden Lutheran Cemetery,  Colfax, WI. 

Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.

Modulist Image