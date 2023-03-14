Gail Joy Soule, age 81, of Superior, passed away peacefully Monday, February 20, 2023, with her family by her side.

She was born in Superior on June 23, 1941, to Opal Strong and Roy Abrahamson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Soule, parents, and son, Bradley Hill Sr.

She will be forever missed by her son, Dennis Hill, daughter, Ruth (John) O’Brien, Charles (Tina) Hill, Stephanie (Todd) Malpass, her stepchildren, Geoffrey (Tara) Soule, Laurie (Kraig) Ingle and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She always provide support and love for her family. She enjoyed outings with her friends and family, traveling, shopping, and watching her grandchildren grow up and play sports.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 2022 E. 2nd St, Superior, WI. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m.