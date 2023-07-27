Frederick Jon Nord, much-loved brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. A 1977 graduate of Superior Senior High School and lifelong Superior resident, he loved working in restaurants throughout the Twin Ports area. Fred’s happy place was The Viking Bar where he became lifelong friends with the staff and patrons. Fred was a simple, easy-going, and charming guy who loved the outdoors, music, concerts, and Alice Cooper. A fanatical sports fan, he loved the Chicago Blackhawks, Green Bay Packers, and Milwaukee Brewers. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Beverly Nord, two brothers Peter Matthew and John Charles, Grandparents Chas and Lempi Christianson and Albert and Anna Nord. Fred is survived by his siblings, Robin (Daniel) Johnson, Dr. Stephen (Marilee) Nord, Amy (Frank) Rogge, Penny (Steve) Gudowski, Christa (John) Vendela, Joseph (Karin) Nord, Gretchen (Henry) Duran, and Eric Nord, including many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A very special thank you to the Essentia Health Cancer Center and Hospice team for their exceptional care of Fred, to Villa Marina for the comfort they provided in his final days, and a special thank you to his niece Sara Osell who was by his side throughout his cancer journey. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at The Viking Bar in Superior, Wisconsin from 2 - 5 PM. To honor Fred’s love of music and sports, please come dressed in your favorite concert t-shirt or team jersey.