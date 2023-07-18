Franklyn C. LaVine

Franklyn C. (Bud) LaVine, 83, Ramsey, MN passed away Monday July 10, 2023 at Viewcrest Health Center in Duluth, MN.

Bud was born in Superior, WI on February 19, 1940, the son of Franklyn and Alphild LaVine. He was raised in Superior, graduated from Superior East High School and served in the Army National Guard. His working career included positions at the Grain Elevators, SWLP, and Murphy Oil. He became the Supervisor of Bus Transportation for the School District of Superior, and retired as the office manager of Baillie Oil.

In his retirement he enjoyed camping throughout the United States until moving to Minnesota.

Preceded in death by his parents.

Survived by his wife Carol, sister Carol (Bill) Koberick, daughters Cathy (Dan) Orlandi and Susan (Mark) Radzak. Step-daughters Wendy (Scott) Busker and Connie Swenson. Grandchildren Alexandra and Adam. Step-grandchildren Nicole (Max) Marz, Crystal (Nathan) Bartrem, Dustin Busker, Shawn, Josh and Sammy. As well as 13 step-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, Essentia Superior Med/Surg 2nd Floor, Essentia Hospice and Viewcrest Health Center for their excellent care.

To honor Bud’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. We ask instead for family and friends to remember him with love and fond memories.