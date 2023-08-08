Franklin Hickman

Franklin Roosevelt Hickman, 72 of Superior, WI died in his home on Friday, August 4, 2023.

He was born to Fred and Mary (Booth) Hickman on June 19, 1951 and was raised in Conway, SC.

Frank enlisted in the US Air Force in 1970 and served in Vietnam 1971-72 based out of Duluth, MN. He met his future wife, Mary Harding and they married on January 4, 1975 in Superior, WI.

Frank was honorably discharged in July of 1977. He began his career with the BNSF Railroad in 1978 and retired in 2013. Frank enjoyed working and being a union representative for the UTU, doing much traveling and helping many employees in the union. He had a deep love of his railroad brothers and sisters.

Frank was an avid sports fan, often watching multiple games on TV at the same time. He also had a passion for the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and golfing with many good friends. Following retirement, he got his most joy wintering in Conway, SC with his family. He will be remembered by always being there for anyone in need and his enormous love for his family, friends, and God.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Hickman.

Frank is survived by his mother, Mary Hickman of Conway, SC; his wife, Mary Hickman; his daughters, Marjie Hickman and Mary (Tom) Hickman; his grandchildren, Regan and Frankie Miley and Champ Olson all of Superior, WI; his brothers, Tommy (Pat) Hickman of Myrtle Beach, SC, Fred (Carolyn) Hickman of Phoenix, AZ, Marvin (Sylvia) Hickman of Conway, SC, and Benjamin (Ebbie) Hickman of Columbia, SC; his sisters, Gloria (Braxton) Brown of Conway, SC, Karen (Jay) Cleckley of Kernersville, NC, Barbara Ann (Demetrius) Whye of Phoenix, AZ, and Alfaye Taylor of Philadelphia, PA; numerous beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm funeral service in Zion Lutheran Church, 2022 E. 2nd St., Superior, with Pastor Sarah Gunderson officiating. Pallbearers will be Hadon Monaghan, Shaun Monaghan, Tom Miley, Frankie Miley, Ryan Meltz and Jordan Kolden.

Military honors accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435 honor guard.

A luncheon will follow the service in the church.

If so desired, direct memorials to the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 E. 2nd St, Superior, WI 54880.

There will be a Celebration of Life held for Franklin in Conway, SC on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St. is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.downsfh.com