Frances V. Koski

Frances Verona Koski, 88, of Superior, WI, passed away on February 1, 2023. Fran was born on May 23, 1934 in Grand Forks, ND. She married her high-school sweetheart in 1954 and went on to have 3 children. Fran was a stay-at-home mom until the children were older. She was a trained optometrist. She worked for Dr. Burns and she was a manager at Midwest Vision until she retired. Fran most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at her cabin in Iron River, WI. Fran was predeceased by her husband Marvin, daughter Patsy Zimmerman, 3 sisters and 3 brothers. She is survived by her daughter Pam Pearson (Reed), son Terry Koski (Mary), son-in-law Bob Zimmerman, 6 grandchildren: Brett Pearson, Katie Leslie (Derek), RJ Zimmerman (Anna), Ryan Zimmerman (Kennedy), Sam Koski (Ashlynn), Emily Koski, and 4 great-grandchildren: Lydia, Lyle, Beneiah, Olive. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Iron River Community Center on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 2:00pm. We welcome all family and friends to join us in celebrating Fran’s life.