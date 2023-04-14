Floyd Jarvis Pedersen

Floyd “Pete” Jarvis Pedersen, age 88, of Prescott, WI passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023. Floyd was born on September 11, 1934 in Superior, WI to Olaf and Ragna Pederson. He was raised in Superior and met the love of his life, Darlene Smet, during his senior year of high school.

Floyd continued his education at UW-Superior, receiving his teaching degree. He taught science at Prescott Middle School for 10 years. He joined the National Guard, finishing first in his division, allowing him to attend Texas A&M where he earned a Master’s degree. He went on to finish his career at UNIVAC.

Floyd enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards, entertaining, and doing whatever Dar told him to do. He also enjoyed spending summers at their cabin on Connors Lake in Webster, WI and wintering in Texas.

Floyd will be remembered for his strong Norwegian heritage, his love and devotion to Dar, and his excellent storytelling. Floyd and Dar rarely missed an opportunity to spend time with family and seeing their great grandkids always put a smile on their faces.

Floyd is survived by his children, Cheryl (Neil) Huppert and Jeffrey (Pamela) Pedersen; grandchildren, Nicholas (Meghan), Stephanie (Eric), Christopher, Kyle, Sarah (Brent), and Kelsey (Matthew); and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Darlene; and his parents.

A celebration of life will be held on April 28, 2023 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at The Old Ptaceks Event Center in Prescott. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Cancer or Alzheimer’s research foundation.

