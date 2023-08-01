Elverna “Sally” Johnson

Elverna J. “Sally” Johnson, 82 of South Range, died on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Superior Rehabilitation in Superior.

She was born on September 11, 1940, in Superior to Alf and Sophia (Bolk) Stalvig.

Sally graduated from Central High School in 1959 and was employed as a clerk at Woolworth Department Store and as a custodian at Lakeside School.

She enjoyed playing the harp, sewing, and knitting. Sally made many snowmobile socks for her family and friends over the years. She had a green thumb and a gift for growing anything from seed or slips. Sally had a greenhouse business, selling locally to neighbors and friends. In the winter months she enjoyed snowmobiling with George.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Murlyn Stalvig; brother in-laws, Lloyd and Fred Johnson and their wives, and her nephew, Bradley Johnson.

Sally is survived by her husband, George R. Johnson; her niece, Gerilyn Johnson; her nephews, Doug, and Bill Johnson.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., with Gary Banker as officiant. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.

Direct memorials to the Humane Society of Douglas County, 138 Moccasin Mike Rd., Superior, WI 54880, if desired.

